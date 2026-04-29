EU Most Wanted list expands as Europol tackles ‘violence-as-a-service’

Credit: Openverse

Three fugitives linked to “violence-as-a-service” networks have been added to the EU Most Wanted website as Europol marked the first anniversary of its Operational Taskforce (OTF) GRIMM.

The EU Most Wanted website allows the public to submit information anonymously about wanted suspects, with the platform run by the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) and supported by Europol, the EU police agency said on Wednesday.

Europol noted the newly listed suspects include two people from Sweden and one from Germany, all linked to ongoing investigations.

One of the Swedish suspects is wanted for murder and for preparing and conspiring to commit murder, and is believed to have an active role in an organised crime group including recruiting.

A second suspect from Sweden is wanted for several attempted murders and conspiracy to commit murder, and is also linked to recruitment activities.

The German suspect is described as an instigator wanted for murder, forming and leading a criminal organisation, drug trafficking and money laundering, and is suspected of planning and directing homicides and other violent offences in Germany while operating from abroad.

Further suspects may be added to the EU Most Wanted website as investigations progress, and users can sign up for email alerts when new fugitives are published.

280 arrests in first year of OTF GRIMM

OTF GRIMM was set up to tackle violence-as-a-service — a term Europol uses for serious violence carried out on demand, often arranged and coordinated online across borders.

The taskforce includes 11 countries: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Across the first year of activity, 280 suspects were arrested in participating countries and six “High Value Targets” were arrested.

Investigations linked to violence-as-a-service also identified more than 14,000 accounts and more than 1,417 individuals connected to the activity, with information contributed to Europol.