EU demands deeper Android access for rival AI under tough new rules

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The European Commission has sent Google preliminary findings setting out draft measures it says the company should implement to give third parties effective access and interoperability with key capabilities of Android under the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

The findings form part of specification proceedings opened on 27 January 2026, which allow the Commission to spell out how it expects a designated “gatekeeper” platform to comply with the rules, the EU executive explained in a statement.

The Commission said the proposed measures would let competing AI services interact more deeply with apps on users’ Android devices and carry out tasks such as sending an email using the user’s preferred email app, ordering food or sharing a photo.

Google currently largely reserves those capabilities for its own AI offerings on Android phones and tablets.

One example given was allowing users to activate competing AI services with a custom “wake word” — a spoken phrase used to start an AI service — rather than limiting that kind of activation to Google’s own products.

Public consultation open until 13 May

The Commission has opened a public consultation and invited interested parties to comment on the draft measures by 13 May 2026, it said.

It added that it will assess feedback from stakeholders and from Google, and may adjust the proposed measures before adopting a final decision within six months of the proceedings being opened.

Alphabet has been required to comply with applicable Digital Markets Act obligations for designated services since 7 March 2024, following a Commission designation on 6 September 2023 covering services including Android, Google Search, Chrome, YouTube and Google Play.