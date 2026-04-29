EU waste export ban risks setback, proposal seeks Swiss exemptions

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The European Commission has proposed changing EU waste shipment rules so exports of mixed municipal waste for recovery can continue from the EU to Switzerland after 21 May.

Current rules would ban exports of mixed municipal waste for recovery to countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA) from 21 May, including Switzerland, the Commission said on Wednesday.

Mixed municipal waste is household-type rubbish collected by local authorities, and “recovery” refers to treatment such as recycling or incineration that produces energy rather than simple disposal.

About 200,000 tonnes of mixed municipal waste are sent from EU border regions to Switzerland each year, mainly from Austria, France, Germany and Italy.

It said many communities rely on nearby Swiss facilities, citing the EU principle that waste should be treated as close as possible to where it is produced.

The Commission said a ban would mean waste would need to be moved longer distances within the EU and could shift transport from rail to road in some cases. That would increase greenhouse gas emissions.

What would still be banned

Exports of waste for landfilling or for incineration without energy recovery would remain prohibited under the proposal, the Commission said.

The European Parliament and the Council will now discuss the proposed amendment.

The existing Waste Shipment Regulation entered into force on 20 May 2024 and includes the 21 May 2026 ban on exporting mixed municipal waste for recovery to non-EEA countries.