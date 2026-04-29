Europe faces fastest warming on Earth as 2025 sets climate records

Credit: European Commission

Europe saw above-average temperatures across at least 95% of the continent, according to the 2025 European State of the Climate report published by the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The report, produced by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said Europe was the fastest-warming continent on Earth, as cited by the European Commission on Wednesday.

Rising temperatures are speeding up the loss of snow and ice and are linked to more frequent and severe extremes including heatwaves, drought and record sea temperatures from the Arctic to the Mediterranean, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

Heatwaves were recorded across the continent, including Europe’s second most severe heatwave on record, while parts of sub-Arctic Fennoscandia saw the longest and most severe July heatwave, with temperatures near to and within the Arctic Circle exceeding 30°C.

Around 1,034,550 hectares burned in wildfires in 2025, the largest area on record.

Seas around Europe recorded their highest average surface temperature on record in 2025, marking the fourth year in a row to set a new high.

Emissions cuts and energy shift

Renewables supplied 46.4% of Europe’s electricity in 2025, with solar power reaching a record contribution of 12.5%, according to figures included in the report.

The European Union’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 3% between 2023 and 2024, taking total reductions to 40% below 1990 levels.

The EU has committed to becoming climate-neutral by 2050 and has adopted targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

The Commission is due to present a European Climate Adaptation Plan later this year, after publishing guidance in April 2024 on preparing for climate risks.