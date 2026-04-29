EU, Korean authorities unite for aviation safety, cyber risk collaboration

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European and South Korean aviation authorities have begun a three-week programme of joint activities in Seoul covering safety oversight, airspace management and cybersecurity.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is working with South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport under the EU-funded EU–Republic of Korea Aviation Partnership Project, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Wednesday.

The programme opened last week with a three-day exchange on the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme, a system that reviews how countries oversee aviation safety.

The agency said it shared insights from its most recent ICAO audit during discussions on oversight systems, organisational approaches and lessons learned.

Officials also held a workshop in Seoul on “modern approach operations” and airspace management, which the statement described as measures to support more efficient and predictable aircraft arrivals, including at busy airports with parallel runways.

Cybersecurity workshop planned next week

A separate workshop on aviation cybersecurity is scheduled for next week, focusing on security risks across aviation systems, from aircraft certification to air traffic management, the EEAS said.

The activities are intended to bring together Korean and European stakeholders across the aviation system, according to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency statement.