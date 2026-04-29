Armenia–Turkey rail project tied to EU's wider Eurasian trade ambitions

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The EU has welcomed a meeting of the Armenia – Turkey bilateral working group in Kars on restoring rail connections between the two countries.

The meeting comes as Armenia and Turkey continue a normalisation process, which refers to steps to restore relations and reopen links between the neighbouring states, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The EU encouraged full normalisation between Armenia and Turkey, it added.

Once operational, the Kars – Gyumri rail link would strengthen regional connectivity and bring gains for people across the South Caucasus.

EU links rail project to wider transport plans

The EU said it was committed to advancing connectivity in the South Caucasus in line with its Cross Regional Connectivity Agenda and the Global Gateway strategy.

It also linked its support to the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, a trade route connecting Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea region, with Armenia and Turkey described as playing key roles in those efforts.