Poverty risk persists in EU as nearly 1 in 5 affected in 2025

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More than 92 million people in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2025.

A total of 92.7 million people — 20.9% of the EU population — were classed as at risk, meaning they lived in households experiencing at least one of three conditions: being at risk of poverty, severe material and social deprivation, or very low work intensity, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

The total fell by about 600,000 people compared with 2024, when 93.3 million people — 21.0% of the population — were in the same category.

Bulgaria recorded highest share

Bulgaria had the highest proportion of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion at 29.0%, followed by Greece at 27.5% and Romania at 27.4%, Eurostat reported.

The lowest shares were recorded in Czechia at 11.5%, Poland at 15.0% and Slovenia at 15.5%.