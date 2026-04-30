NATO, EU deepen defence ties in Kosovo and Bosnia amid tensions

Credit: NATO

The heads of NATO’s and the EU’s military committees visited Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina this week, holding talks in Pristina and Sarajevo on 28 and 29 April, 2026.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, and General Seán Clancy, Chair of the EU Military Committee, discussed co-operation between the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) and the EU-led Operation Althea (EUFOR) in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the NATO press service announced on Thursday.

In Pristina, the pair met KFOR commander Major General Özkan Ulutaş and observed KFOR activities, including a theatre orientation flight.

They also met representatives of Kosovo’s institutions, including Albin Kurti and Ejup Maqedonci, as well as Kosovo Security Force commander Lieutenant General Bashkimi Jashari.

“KFOR continues to fulfill its mandate, under UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999, to help maintain a safe and secure environment for all people living in Kosovo, as well as freedom of movement; at all times, impartially, and in close coordination with the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), in their respective roles as security responders,” Cavo Dragone said.

The delegations travelled from Pristina to Sarajevo on a military flight provided by KFOR.

Talks in Sarajevo

In Sarajevo, the two committee chairs spoke at the University of Sarajevo’s Faculty of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Security Studies and held a discussion with students, NATO said.

“NATO has been committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina for three decades,” Cavo Dragone said, adding: “Our commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina security and territorial integrity and to regional stability is iron-clad.”

The visit also included meetings with EUFOR commander Major General Maurizio Fronda and NATO Headquarters Sarajevo commander Brigadier General Matthew Valas, as well as a joint office call with General Gojko Knežević, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.