New tribunal gains EU backing in push for justice over Russia’s war on Ukraine

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MEPs have backed calls for justice and compensation for civilian victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine, supporting plans for a new tribunal and an international claims body.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament condemned “repeated brutal and deliberate” Russian strikes on civilian targets, including residential areas, energy facilities and hospitals, and called for the attacks to end.

The text passed by 446 votes in favour, 63 against and 52 abstentions, according to the European Parliament.

MEPs said Russia’s war of aggression violated international law and that leaders of Russia and its allies should be held accountable for the crime of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and other international crimes.

The Parliament voiced “firm support” for establishing and rapidly making operational a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine, and encouraged all EU member states to join.

It also commended investigations and evidence-gathering by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, Eurojust — the EU agency that supports co-operation between national prosecutors — and civil society organisations.

Support for ICC action and an international claims body

MEPs said accountability should extend to people “in a position to direct or enable” the crime of aggression, including senior political, military and judicial actors such as members of Russia’s State Duma and Constitutional Court, the European Parliament said.

The Parliament also backed the International Criminal Court’s investigation into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine, and recalled that EU member states that are parties to the Rome Statute are obliged to arrest and surrender individuals subject to ICC arrest warrants who are on their territory.

In a separate vote on Thursday, MEPs supported setting up a proposed International Claims Commission for Ukraine — intended to enable compensation for civilian victims during the war — by 465 votes in favour, 57 against and 47 abstentions.

With the Parliament’s consent, EU member states in the Council can now adopt the decision to conclude the convention on behalf of the EU, and the claims commission is due to be inaugurated on the margins of a Council of Europe meeting in Chișinău on 14 May 2026.