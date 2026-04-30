MEPs seek to criminalise cyberbullying across borders as public concern surges

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The European Parliament has called for stricter enforcement of existing EU laws and stronger obligations on online platforms to tackle cyberbullying and online abuse across the bloc.

MEPs adopted a resolution on Thursday “with a show of hands”, calling for penalties that are “effective and dissuasive” for cyberbullying offences, as well as easier reporting for victims and action to close gaps in EU-level rules, the parliamentary press service reported.

The Parliament said it was concerned about rising cyberbullying and image- or video-based abuse online, and asked the European Commission to assess whether the EU needs a harmonised definition of cyberbullying.

It also asked the Commission to consider whether cyberbullying should be recognised as an EU crime for cross-border cases — a category that can allow common minimum rules across member states under EU treaties — or whether adding hate crime to the list of EU crimes could cover the most serious incidents.

Platforms, minors and EU digital laws

MEPs said online platforms should be held accountable for preventing and countering cyberbullying, and criticised business models and “hyper-personalised” recommendation systems that can amplify hateful content while pushing less divisive material down users’ feeds.

The Parliament called for tougher enforcement of Article 28 of the Digital Services Act — the EU’s main rulebook for online platforms, including protections for minors — and urged the Commission to conclude pending cases.

MEPs also raised concerns about the use of AI tools in abuse, including deepfakes and non-consensual intimate content, and called on providers to follow the AI Act’s labelling obligations.

MEPs reiterated support for a ban on so-called “nudifier apps”, which use AI to generate fake nude images, and noted the proposal is still being negotiated.

The Parliament said it was disappointed that there is no legal framework for detecting child sexual abuse material online and asked the Commission to move quickly to ensure platforms adopt voluntary reporting mechanisms, adding that platforms have obligations to provide a safe digital space for children.

MEPs also called for stronger support for victims, including more funding for victims’ organisations and integrating cyberbullying responses into national mental health strategies.

The Parliament cited a Eurobarometer survey saying 92% of EU citizens want authorities to take action on cyberbullying, and noted the Commission presented an action plan against cyberbullying in February 2026.