EU lawmakers demand tougher enforcement of big tech rules

Credit: Unsplash

MEPs have urged the European Commission to enforce the EU’s Digital Markets Act more quickly and consistently, warning against political pressure from outside the bloc.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday by a show of hands, the European Parliament called on the Commission to make full use of its powers under the law, which sets rules for the biggest online platforms designated as “gatekeepers”, the parliamentary press service reported.

MEPs said cloud computing services and AI-driven search tools — including Google’s AI Overview — are becoming more strategically important and should face closer scrutiny under the DMA framework.

They warned that interference from third countries seeking to weaken the DMA should not compromise the EU’s ability to enforce its own rules.

The Parliament also said ongoing non-compliance proceedings under the DMA should be concluded without undue delay, and it criticised what it described as modest fines imposed on Meta and Apple, adding that penalties need to be effective and proportionate to deter breaches.

Concerns about specific platforms

MEPs said smaller companies still face discriminatory practices and restrictions imposed by gatekeepers, despite gatekeepers having had to comply with the DMA since 2024, the Parliament said.

Concerns highlighted in the resolution included alleged self-preferencing by Google, consent screens on TikTok that use behavioural techniques to obtain consent, issues around default settings and access to competing services linked to Microsoft, and the continued use of banned “parity clauses” by Booking.com.

MEPs also raised concerns about restricted access to audiovisual media services on connected TVs and asked the Commission to monitor the sector to prevent unfair practices from being repeated.

In the resolution, Parliament urged the Commission to prioritise enforcement of requirements on interoperability, data access, anti-steering and anti-self-preferencing, and said compliance should be assessed against practical, real-world outcomes.

The Commission launched investigations in November 2025 into Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure to assess whether their cloud services should be designated as gatekeepers, and issued its first non-compliance decisions and fines in April 2025 against Meta and Apple.