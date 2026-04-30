MEPs condemn human rights violations in Haiti, China, Venezuela

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The European Parliament has adopted three resolutions criticising human rights situations in Haiti, China and Venezuela.

MEPs said Haiti must address a rise in child trafficking and gang recruitment, with children accounting for up to half of all gang members, the parliamentary press service informed on Thursday.

The resolution said children involved with gangs should be treated as victims rather than criminals, and called for disarmament, gang dismantling and reintegration measures, including tailored support for minors.

The text also referred to the “systematic” use of sexual violence by gangs against women and girls and called for urgent access to medical care, legal protection and psychosocial support for survivors, alongside stronger investigations including into alleged extrajudicial killings.

MEPs also urged Haitian authorities to strengthen social protection systems, ensure access to safe education, and prioritise justice and accountability.

MEPs called for full implementation of the UN arms embargo and stronger EU action to curb illicit financial and arms flows, including through judicial co-operation and border monitoring.

It also said the UN-mandated Gang Suppression Force remains under-resourced and urged increased humanitarian assistance, particularly for healthcare and victim protection, as well as calls for host countries to halt deportations to Haiti.

The Haiti resolution was adopted by 511 votes in favour, 21 against and 42 abstentions.

China and Venezuela resolutions

In a separate resolution, MEPs called on the Chinese government to repeal its new law on “ethnic unity and progress”, saying it has serious consequences for people from Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.

The Parliament said it condemned the law for encouraging assimilation policies and restricting cultural, religious and linguistic freedoms, and called for the release of political prisoners including Ilham Tohti.

MEPs also said the succession of the Dalai Lama is a religious matter that should be determined in line with Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

The resolution urged EU member states to suspend extradition treaties with China and called on the Council to use the EU Global Sanctions Regime against those responsible for the new law.

The China resolution was adopted by 439 votes in favour, 52 against and 71 abstentions.

On Venezuela, MEPs criticised what they described as shortcomings in the country’s “Amnesty Law” after the interim President announced its end on 23 April, according to the Parliament.

They said the law’s termination, limited scope, lack of independent monitoring and discriminatory implementation failed to provide a basis for political reconciliation.

MEPs said the law failed to secure the unconditional release of political prisoners, with at least 470 still detained, and repeated their call for all political prisoners to be freed and have their civil and political rights restored.

They also stated the Amnesty Law must not be used to shield those responsible for human rights violations.

The Venezuela resolution was adopted by 507 votes in favour, 31 against and 35 abstentions.