EU unveils roadmap to tackle energy poverty and drive clean transition

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The European Commission has published a new set of recommendations for EU countries on protecting households from high energy costs and helping citizens take part in the clean energy transition.

The package sets out guidance on protecting vulnerable customers and people in “energy poverty” — households that struggle to afford enough energy for basic needs — and includes measures to help consumers compare energy deals, switch supplier and avoid disruption if an energy company collapses, the Commission disclosed on Thursday.

One recommendation calls on EU countries to identify households at risk of disconnection early and offer support such as tailored payment plans, debt advice and energy vouchers, alongside longer-term measures including energy efficiency improvements and access to renewables.

The same guidance also covers the planned phase-out of natural gas, calling for coordinated planning across sectors, clear timelines and transparent public communication.

It also points to “one-stop shops” — public information and support services — as a way to help households move to cleaner alternatives.

A second recommendation proposes standardising key terms and conditions in energy supply contracts so customers receive clearer information and can compare offers and change provider more easily.

A third recommendation advises national authorities and regulators on enforcing supplier risk-management rules, with the aim of reducing the risk of energy suppliers going bankrupt and affecting customers’ bills and service.

Energy communities and flexible electricity use

A fourth recommendation focuses on “energy communities” and self-consumption, with guidance intended to make it easier for groups and individuals — including small businesses and local authorities — to produce, use and share renewable energy, the Commission said.

The package includes an action plan listing measures the Commission will take to support the development of energy communities.

Alongside the recommendations, the Commission also published a report on market-based retail electricity prices and guidance on rewarding “flexibility” in electricity contracts — meaning customers who shift electricity use to off-peak times or periods when more renewable power is available.