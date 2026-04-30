EU pledges €2.1m for Belgian workers as car glass firm collapses

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EU support worth €2.1 million has been proposed to help former workers of Belgian car glass company Soliver find new jobs after the firm went bankrupt on 1 July 2025.

The package would fund measures including career counselling, job-search assistance, training in new job-specific and transferable skills, and recruitment events, the European Commission declared on Thursday.

The total cost of the support measures is €2.5 million, with 85% funded by the EU and 15% by Flemish public employment services.

Belgian authorities began supporting the workers in June 2025, shortly before Soliver’s bankruptcy, and the EU funding can retroactively cover those costs.

Approval still needed

The proposal now requires approval by the European Parliament and the Council, the Commission said.

It needs a simple majority in the European Parliament and a qualified majority in the Council.

The funding would come through the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF), an EU instrument that helps people who have been dismissed get back into work through tailored support such as training and job-matching.

The EU expanded the EGF on 25 February 2026 to assist workers at risk of losing their jobs, allowing them to receive training before dismissal.