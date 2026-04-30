EU launches €600m fund for cross-border energy projects amid crisis

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The European Commission has opened a new funding call worth an indicative €600 million for cross-border energy infrastructure projects in the EU, with applications open until 30 September 2026.

The call, run by the Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), is the first to cover projects on the EU’s second list of Projects of Common Interest and Projects of Mutual Interest, the Commission informed on Thursday.

It said funding is available for preparatory studies and for construction works under the Connecting Europe Facility for Energy (CEF Energy).

Projects of Common Interest, known as PCIs, are cross-border infrastructure schemes that link or significantly affect the energy systems of two or more EU countries.

Projects of Mutual Interest, or PMIs, connect EU energy infrastructure with neighbouring non-EU countries.

Energy and Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen stated the EU was “in the middle of a new energy crisis” and called for stronger energy systems and more integrated markets.

He said the Commission’s “Grids Package”, proposed in December, strengthened the regulatory framework for cross-border projects, and that the new call would provide financing.

Info session and next steps

An online information day on the call will be held on 18 May 2026, with officials set to explain the context and how applications will be assessed, the Commission said.

The results of the funding round are expected early next year.

The Connecting Europe Facility for Energy has a total budget of €5.88 billion for grants for 2021–2027.