EU praises Serbia's migration efforts but flags reforms for EU accession

Credit: European Commission

EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner visited Serbia on 29 April for talks on migration, border management and internal security.

Brunner met President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Đuro Macut and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dačić during the trip, the European Commission reported on Thursday.

Migration management, returns and readmission, and efforts against migrant smuggling, terrorism and violent extremism were discussed.

A separate meeting with Frontex — the EU’s border agency — took place in the afternoon.

Serbia was described as playing a role in managing irregular migration along the Western Balkan route and as closely co-operating with EU agencies including Frontex.

Rule of law and internal security reforms

Talks also covered rule of law issues, including recent judicial amendments, prosecutorial autonomy and law enforcement, as well as organised crime and corruption, the Commission said.

Brunner encouraged Serbia to bring its judicial laws in line with EU standards, as recommended by the Venice Commission last week.

Co-operation on migration and security was described as strong, while progress on rule of law and internal security reforms was described as necessary for Serbia’s EU path and its access to EU financial instruments.