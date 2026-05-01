First EU–Mexico summit in 11 years set for May 2026 to seal strategic deal

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Mexico and the European Union will hold their next summit on 22 May 2026 in Mexico City, after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and European Council President António Costa agreed the date during a phone call.

The EU will be represented by Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will have a work agenda in Mexico from 21 May, the European Council announced on Thursday.

The leaders said one of the expected outcomes is the signing of the EU–Mexico Political, Economic and Cooperation Strategic Partnership Agreement, known as the Modernised Global Agreement, along with an Interim Agreement on Trade once the EU completes its internal procedures.

The Modernised Global Agreement would update the framework governing political, co-operation and economic ties that has been in place since the EU–Mexico Global Agreement entered into force in 2000.

Trade and wider co-operation

The summit is also expected to cover areas including climate and the environment, investment, energy, security, health, migration, digitalisation and innovation, the Council said.

Mexico is one of two EU strategic partners in Latin America and the Caribbean, and a member of the UN, OECD and G20.

Trade between the EU and Mexico was valued at more than €82 billion in 2024 — about €53 billion in EU exports and more than €29 billion in imports — with the EU Mexico’s third-largest trading partner after the US and China.

The last EU–Mexico summit was held in Brussels in June 2015.