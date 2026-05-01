Historic EU–Armenia summit to launch new security, connectivity partnership

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The first-ever EU–Armenia Summit will be held in Yerevan on 4–5 May, the European Commission said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa will attend on behalf of the EU, alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Commission announced on Friday. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will also take part.

Leaders are set to review recent progress in EU–Armenia relations and discuss cooperation on the economy, connectivity and security, according to the Commission.

The talks are also expected to cover developments in the South Caucasus, as well as Ukraine and the Middle East.

Connectivity and security measures

One of the planned outcomes is the launch of an EU–Armenia Connectivity Partnership, covering cooperation on transport, energy and digital links, as well as “people-to-people” contacts, the Commission said.

Dedicated high-level dialogues on connectivity and transport are also due to be established.

The EU and Armenia are also expected to take steps to deepen security and defence cooperation, including by establishing a new EU Partnership Mission in Armenia.

Leaders will also witness the initialling of a working arrangement between Frontex — the European Border and Coast Guard Agency — and Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.