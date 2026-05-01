Bulgaria’s euro transition smooth despite price fears, inflation scrutiny, EU finds

Credit: Openverse

Bulgaria’s switch to the euro on 1 January 2026 went smoothly and according to plan, the European Commission said in a report adopted on Thursday.

Bulgaria became the 21st member of the euro area at the start of the year, after replacing the lev with the single currency, the Commission noted in its release.

Practical preparations for the changeover proceeded as planned and a public information campaign co-financed by the Commission gave citizens timely and targeted information.

Survey results showed 78% of people in Bulgaria felt well informed about the introduction of the euro, while 62% described the process as smooth and efficient, according to Eurobarometer — the EU’s public opinion polling programme.

The Commission said a one-month period in January in which both lev and euro banknotes and coins could be used — known as dual circulation — took place in an orderly way.

Price concerns and monitoring

Public concern focused on whether the changeover would push up prices, the report said.

Bulgarian authorities took the necessary steps to prevent abusive practices, and the impact of unwarranted price increases on overall inflation was relatively small and broadly in line with previous euro changeovers.

The report also set out recommendations for future euro changeovers, including intensifying price monitoring and drawing on Bulgaria’s experience to shape communication with the public.