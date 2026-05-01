Algae-based dyes challenge petrol dependence in textile industry, EU says

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Seaweed-based textile dyes are being developed by Dutch company Zeefier as an alternative to synthetic, petrol-based colourants, according to the EU’s BlueInvest programme.

Zeefier is using seaweed as a renewable raw material to replace dyes derived from fossil fuels, the Commission said in a release on Thursday.

It stressed textiles coloured with the company’s algae-based dyes remain biodegradable.

Petrol-based colourants are widely used in clothing and household fabrics, but are made from fossil fuels and can persist in the environment. Once applied, these dyes can prevent otherwise natural materials from being fully biodegradable or recycled.

Designed to work with existing dye houses

Zeefier has carried out research and development for almost a decade and was officially established in 2020, the Commission said.

The company currently offers a palette of natural colours including browns, greens, reds and greys.

The dyes are designed as a “plug-and-play” product that meets existing dye-house standards and can be integrated into current industrial processes.

The programme said Zeefier is expanding its approach to dye houses worldwide with support from BlueInvest.