EU powers Armenia's schools with €8.5m for labs, leadership overhaul

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The European Commission has paid € 8.55 million to Armenia after progress reviews of an EU-backed programme supporting reforms in general education.

The update was published by the EU Delegation jointly with Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport in Yerevan, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Thursday.

Construction and rehabilitation work has been carried out in 13 schools in the communities of Kapan and Goris in the Syunik region, delivering more than half of the programme’s targets set for 2025.

Around half of Armenia’s public schools have adopted a new management system, while 346 principals have been appointed based on recommendations from professional selection committees.

A new financing mechanism has been introduced for multi-age classes — where pupils of different ages are taught together — and the target for this area has been fully met.

Laboratories, teacher training and career guidance

A total of 231 schools in the Ararat, Kotayk and Gegharkunik regions have been equipped with laboratories to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, meeting the programme’s target, according to the EU Delegation.

About 9,000 teachers have received training aligned with new education standards, fully achieving the target for that component.

Career guidance programmes have been introduced across all schools in Armenia for students in grades 8 to 11.

A new student assessment system has also been introduced in schools nationwide, while about 27% of school projects under the programme address green economy and climate change topics.

Armenia’s education ministry said it remained committed to continuing reforms and described its cooperation with the EU Delegation to Armenia as central to implementing the EU budget support programme.