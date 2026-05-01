EU–Lebanon dialogue resumes after years, tackles youth reforms, digital gaps

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The European Union and Lebanon have held talks in Beirut on stepping up cooperation in research, digital policy, education and culture, resuming a formal dialogue that had been paused for several years.

The meeting on 30 April was the fifth session of the EU–Lebanon Sub-Committee on Research, Innovation, Information Society, Education and Culture, the EU Delegation to Lebanon informed, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Officials discussed research and innovation, including examples of EU-funded projects in Lebanon and ways to increase the involvement of Lebanese researchers and institutions in EU-linked programmes.

They also exchanged views on digital transformation, including efforts to expand broadband infrastructure in Lebanon, and discussed telecommunications regulatory reforms and the role of the private sector in digital development.

Education links and youth strategy

Education, training and youth topics included reforms to Lebanon’s education system and implementation of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Vision 2030, which the EU has supported, the EEAS said.

The talks also covered Lebanon’s National Youth Strategy 2026 – 2030, cooperation in higher education through Erasmus+ — the EU’s exchange and funding programme — and the development of technical and vocational education and training courses.

On culture, both sides reviewed joint activities and discussed further collaboration on cultural heritage and the arts.

The session took place under the EU–Lebanon Association Agreement and followed the EU–Lebanon Association Council meeting in December 2025.

The talks were co-chaired by Dr Chadi Abdallah, Secretary General of Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research, and Alessio Cappellani, Head of Division for Jordan, Lebanon and Syria at the European External Action Service.

The EU said it reaffirmed “solidarity” with Lebanon in light of the ongoing conflict and its impact on the country.