EU allocates €175,000 for refugee and disaster crises in Ethiopia

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The EU has allocated €175,000 in emergency humanitarian funding to support South Sudanese refugees arriving in Ethiopia and communities hit by floods and landslides.

A total of €100,000 will go towards assisting people fleeing renewed conflict in South Sudan, after tens of thousands crossed into Ethiopia’s Gambella Region from early March to 6 April, including more than 110,000 people, many of them women and children, the EU Delegation to Ethiopia said, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The conflict restarted in December 2025, with Akobo County facing an estimated 270,000 people at risk of displacement.

The three-month project, due to run until the end of June 2026, is expected to support at least 10,000 refugees in Abaya Woreda in Gambella.

Funding will be delivered through the Ethiopian Red Cross Society and will cover food, clean water, shelter, healthcare, hygiene and protection services, while “Humanitarian Service Points” will be set up at key entry locations to provide immediate help to new arrivals.

Funding also set aside for flood and landslide response

A further €75,000 has been allocated for emergency assistance after flooding and landslides in southern Ethiopia on 10 and 11 March killed 131 people and injured more than 260, while more than 14,000 people were affected, the EEAS said.

That four-month project, running until the end of July 2026, will support 500 of the most vulnerable households in Gacho Baba, Kemba and Bonke with emergency shelter, water and sanitation, and healthcare services.

Both allocations come from the EU’s contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund — a pot of money managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to finance rapid responses to emergencies.