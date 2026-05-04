EU Parliament's journalism prize seeks entries defending democracy in perilous times

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Entries have opened for the sixth edition of the European Parliament's Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism, with a €20,000 award for work published or broadcast by media based in the EU.

Submissions can be made until 31 July 2026 at midnight (CET) through the prize website, the Parliament announced on Monday.

The award is presented each year around 16 October, the date Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in 2017.

The prize is open to professional journalists and teams of any nationality, provided their in-depth reporting was published or broadcast by an outlet based in one of the EU’s 27 member states.

It said the prize recognises journalism that promotes or defends EU values including human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and human rights.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said journalists around the world “continue to be intimidated, threatened, and assassinated”, adding that “free speech matters, and without press freedom, democracy itself cannot be safeguarded”.

How the winner is chosen and when it is awarded

The winning entry will be selected by an independent jury made up of press and civil society representatives from the 27 member states, alongside representatives of major European journalism associations, the European Parliament said.

Recent winners have included the 2024 “Lost in Europe” investigation into missing unaccompanied child migrants and the 2025 joint investigation into the Russian “shadow fleet” coordinated by Follow the Money.