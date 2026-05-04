UK edges towards deeper EU ties in defence and tech sectors

Credit: Von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said they had discussed steps to improve EU — UK relations at the European Political Community summit in Armenia.

The pair said they talked about delivering for consumers and businesses, as well as “collective European security”, in a joint statement, released by the European Commission on Monday.

They also discussed the UK’s plan to take part in the EU’s €90 billion (£78 billion) loan for Ukraine, with both leaders agreeing it would be a “major step forward” in the EU — UK defence industrial relationship.

Both leaders stated they continued to support the Ukrainian people and praised their “resilience and courage” in recent weeks and months.

Talks to begin on UK access to EU tech investment fund

The two sides agreed to start negotiations on UK participation in the European Innovation Council Fund, including the Scaleup Europe Fund, according to the statement.

The funds back high-growth technology companies to help them expand, with the statement saying the move would support EU and UK ambitions to keep promising innovators in Europe.

Von der Leyen and Starmer also looked ahead to the next EU — UK summit and said they wanted to be “ambitious” about what could be achieved for both sides.