Key products excluded as EU rewrites deforestation law ahead of 2026 rollout

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The European Commission has published a simplification review of the EU Deforestation Regulation, alongside updated guidance and draft changes to the list of covered products, ahead of the law starting to apply from 30 December 2026.

The package includes a report to the European Parliament and Council, updated guidance and frequently asked questions, and a draft delegated act proposing targeted amendments to the regulation’s product scope, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

It also shared an updated draft implementing act for the regulation’s online Information System with EU member states before adoption.

The Commission said the measures introduced since the regulation entered into force in June 2023, together with those announced now, are expected to cut annual compliance costs for companies subject to the rules by about 75% compared with the original version of the regulation.

The EU Deforestation Regulation covers products linked to seven commodities — cattle, wood, cocoa, soy, palm oil, coffee and rubber — and requires operators and traders placing them on the EU market, or exporting them from it, to prove they are not linked to recent deforestation or forest degradation.

Proposed changes to the product list

The draft delegated act proposes adding some downstream products, including soluble coffee and certain palm oil derivatives, while excluding others such as leather and retreaded tyres, the Commission said.

It also proposes exemptions including product samples, certain packing materials, used and second-hand products, and waste. Public feedback on the draft is open until 1 June 2026.

The updated guidance and FAQs include further clarification on obligations for parts of the supply chain beyond the initial importer or producer, as well as a simplified regime for micro and small primary operators. They also cover issues including e-commerce and the use of geolocation information.

The regulation will apply from 30 December 2026 for large and medium-sized companies and for micro and small enterprises in the timber sector, and from 30 June 2027 for other micro and small enterprises.