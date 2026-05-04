EU approves major battery storage venture in Poland amid competition scrutiny

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The European Commission has cleared two acquisitions under the EU Merger Regulation, including a joint venture to develop a battery energy storage project in Poland and a takeover in Germany’s steel sector.

EDF Renewables Polska and Eurus Energy Europe will acquire joint control of ME Kobiernice sp. z o.o., the Commission announced on Monday.

The deal relates primarily to the creation and operation of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Poland — large batteries designed to store electricity for later use.

The Commission said it found no competition concerns because the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area. The case was assessed under the simplified merger review procedure.

Steel deal also cleared

In a separate decision, the Commission approved Salzgitter Mannesmann’s acquisition of sole control of Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH.

The transaction relates primarily to the manufacture of semi-finished carbon steel products, the Commission said.

The deal was cleared after the Commission concluded it would not raise competition concerns due to its limited impact on market structure. This case was also examined under the simplified merger review procedure.