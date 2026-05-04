Europol faces leadership gap as executive search drags on

Credit: Europol

Europol has appointed Jürgen Ebner as acting executive director after Catherine De Bolle left the agency on 1 May.

The interim arrangements took effect on 2 May and will remain in place until a new executive director takes office, Europol announced on Monday.

Ebner is the deputy executive director of the Governance Directorate and will continue overseeing that part of the agency while carrying out the executive director’s functions and duties.

De Bolle served as Europol’s executive director for eight years before stepping down.

Search for a new executive director

The selection process for De Bolle’s successor is under way, with applications having closed on 31 March, Europol said.

A selection committee set up by Europol’s management board will conduct interviews and an assessment centre, before the management board proposes a shortlist of at least three candidates.

The European Parliament will be consulted, but the final appointment decision rests with the Council under the Europol Regulation.

The process is expected to take several months, and Europol anticipates the Council will appoint a new executive director by the end of 2026.

The successful candidate will be appointed for a four-year term that can be renewed once.

Ebner said he was “grateful for Catherine De Bolle’s dedicated service and leadership” and that Europol would continue with “transparent decision-making processes.”