Terrorgram extremist sentenced in Denmark, but case heads to appeal

Credit: Unsplash

A 30-year-old Danish-French man has been sentenced to six years in prison in Denmark for terrorism-related offences linked to the online extremist network known as “Terrorgram.”

The man, who was based in the suburbs of Copenhagen, was convicted at the District Court in Glostrup of producing and disseminating far-right extremist propaganda and providing guidance in support of the network, Europol reported.

He used multiple profiles on the encrypted messaging app Telegram and played what Europol described as a central and active role in Terrorgram’s activities.

Terrorgram is described by Europol as a decentralised network of Telegram channels that promotes neo-Nazi ideology and “militant accelerationism” — an extremist belief in speeding up social collapse through violence.

Europol specialist called to testify

The network has published propaganda and shared manuals for carrying out terrorist attacks, including against critical infrastructure, Europol said.

Terrorgram has been designated as a terrorist organisation in several jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Europol’s European Counter Terrorism Centre supported the investigation, and a Europol specialist was called to testify during the court proceedings.

The verdict has been appealed to the High Court.