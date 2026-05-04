Suspected €11.5m fraud linked to Czech hospital contracts sparks police raids

Credit: Unsplash

Police in Czechia have carried out 42 searches and detained 12 people as part of an investigation into alleged procurement and subsidy fraud linked to hospital projects in the Central Bohemia region.

The searches took place in Prague, Central Bohemia and South Moravia at the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Prague, with operations carried out by the Czech Police’s National Organised Crime Agency, the EPPO announced.

The case concerns several projects involving one of the major healthcare providers in the Central Bohemia region.

Investigators suspect that since November 2023 some hospital employees and managers unlawfully influenced public procurement — the process public bodies use to buy goods and services — to favour specific companies and a business operator as preselected suppliers.

The alleged actions are linked to contracts for construction work and the purchase of advanced medical technology, with contracts valued at more than €11.5 million (280 million Czech koruna).

Suspects released after evidence secured

Police searched suspects’ homes and other premises to gather evidence, according to the EPPO.

The 12 detained suspects were later released after evidence was secured.

All those involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty in Czech courts.

The EPPO said it is the European Union’s independent prosecution office responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes affecting the EU’s financial interests.