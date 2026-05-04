EU project targets end-of-life aircraft materials with circular economy overhaul

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A 12-month Green Assist advisory project has started to support the Aethos Foundation in developing ways to recycle materials from end-of-life aircraft.

Thousands of tonnes of aircraft materials — including metals, composites and plastics — end up in landfill each year or are downcycled because recycling options are limited, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) said on Monday.

The project will look at approaches to recover and reuse materials and to connect what CINEA described as fragmented recycling practices with a more circular aircraft supply chain.

Work under the programme includes exploring EU-wide standards and labelling for recycled aircraft materials, supported by pilot testing and guidelines developed with stakeholders.

It will also back pilot recycling initiatives and track results using indicators including CO₂ savings, waste diversion and material traceability.

Network, training and an international congress

The advisory support includes building collaboration through the Aethos Friends Network, bringing together airlines, maintenance and repair organisations, recyclers and regulators, CINEA said.

Aethos will also set up a digital repository of best practices and provide training on dismantling, recycling and circular economy principles — a term used for keeping materials in use for longer through reuse and recycling.

The project is due to conclude with an International Aircraft Recycling Congress where stakeholders will present findings and discuss next steps.

Green Assist will deliver the support through a consortium of experts including Ernst & Young (EY), EurA AG and Lomartov experts.