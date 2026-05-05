Stark gaps in EU household energy costs as taxes take bigger slice

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Average household electricity prices across the EU were broadly stable in the second half of 2025, edging up to €28.96 per 100 kilowatt-hours from €28.79 in the first half.

Prices remained higher than levels seen before the 2022 energy crisis, Eurostat said in a release on Tuesday.

The small increase was linked to higher taxes and levies, which rose to €0.0837 per kilowatt-hour from €0.0804 in the first half of 2025.

Taxes and levies also accounted for a larger share of the final bill, making up 28.9% of the price in the second half of 2025 compared with 27.9% in the first half.

Big differences between countries

Household electricity prices varied widely across the EU, with the highest reported in Ireland at €40.42 per 100 kilowatt-hours, followed by Germany (€38.69) and Belgium (€34.99), Eurostat reported.

The lowest prices were recorded in Hungary (€10.82), Malta (€12.82) and Bulgaria (€13.55), it said.

Measured in national currencies, some countries saw sharp year-on-year changes in the second half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Prices rose most in Romania (+58.6%), Austria (+34.3%) and Ireland (+32.7%), while Cyprus (-14.7%), France (-12.5%) and Denmark (-11.9%) recorded the biggest falls.

Eurostat also published figures in purchasing power standard (PPS) — a way of comparing prices after accounting for differences in price levels between countries.

On that basis, prices were highest in Romania (49.52 PPS per 100 kilowatt-hours), Czechia (38.65) and Poland (37.15), while Malta (14.09), Hungary (15.10) and Finland (18.77) were among the lowest.