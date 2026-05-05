EU households face 7% gas price hike, but regional gaps deepen

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Household gas prices in the EU rose to an average of €12.28 per 100 kilowatt hours (kWh) in the second half of 2025, up from €11.43 in the first half of the year.

The average price — which includes taxes — was similar to the level recorded in the second half of 2024, while taxes have remained stable over the past three six-month periods, Eurostat informed on Tuesday.

It said the usual pattern of prices shifting between the first and second halves of the year had continued, after being disrupted during 2022 and 2023.

Big differences between countries

Across the bloc, Sweden recorded the highest household gas prices at €20.92 per 100 kWh, followed by the Netherlands (€17.19) and Italy (€14.81), Eurostat reported.

Hungary had the lowest price at €3.40 per 100 kWh, followed by Croatia (€5.43) and Romania (€5.66).

Taxes and levies made up the biggest share of household gas bills in the Netherlands (51.8%), Denmark (48.9%) and Sweden (35.9%), while the lowest shares were recorded in Croatia (4.8%), Greece (8.1%) and Belgium (16.5%).

When adjusted using purchasing power standards (PPS) — a measure that accounts for differences in price levels between countries — the highest household gas prices were in Sweden (17.16 per 100 kWh), Portugal (17.04) and Italy (15.48), while the lowest were in Hungary (4.67), Luxembourg (6.75) and Slovakia (7.58).