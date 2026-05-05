NATO warns of hybrid threats at European Political Community summit

Credit: Mark Rutte on X

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attended the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan on Monday to discuss shared security challenges with European leaders and partners.

Rutte took part in the summit’s plenary session and joined a roundtable on “hybrid threats” — a term used for hostile activity that falls short of conventional military attack, such as cyberattacks and disinformation, NATO informed in a release on Tuesday.

He also held meetings on the margins of the summit, including talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about NATO’s partnership with Armenia, it said.

Meetings with Zelenskyy, Starmer and Macron

Rutte met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed NATO’s support for Ukraine, NATO said.

The Secretary General also met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit.