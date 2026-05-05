Landmark EU-Armenia summit eyes growth, defence funding, visa progress

Credit: European Commission

The European Union and Armenia held their first summit in Yerevan on Tuesday, agreeing steps to expand cooperation on connectivity, security and defence, economic development and people-to-people links.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the meeting would “elevate our partnership to a new level”, adding that the sides would deepen political dialogue and strengthen economic ties, the European Commission reported.

The summit reviewed EU-Armenia relations and discussed wider regional and global issues, including a “peace agenda” and the normalisation of relations in the South Caucasus.

Von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the signing of an EU-Armenia Connectivity Partnership to strengthen transport, energy and digital links.

A High-Level Dialogue on Connectivity and a High-Level Transport Dialogue were also launched at the summit.

A call for expressions of interest was launched for companies in the EU, the European Economic Area and Armenia to develop strategic investment projects in Armenia.

Letters of intent were also signed with private-sector partners covering digital infrastructure, semiconductor skills, innovation ecosystems and private investment mobilisation.

Visas, borders and security cooperation

The EU handed Armenia a first progress report on its implementation of a visa liberalisation action plan, saying it noted “good progress” and included recommendations on next steps.

Visa liberalisation is a process that can lead to visa-free short stays if required conditions are met.

Leaders also witnessed the initialling of a working arrangement between Frontex — the EU’s border and coast guard agency — and Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs to strengthen cooperation on border and migration management.

On security and defence, leaders welcomed the establishment of an EU Partnership Mission in Armenia, the EU said. Armenia’s armed forces also received first deliveries of EU support under the European Peace Facility, worth a total of €30 million.

The EU-Armenia partnership is based on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, known as CEPA, and a Strategic Agenda adopted in December 2025.