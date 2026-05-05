€400 billion milestone reached in EU recovery, but final deadlines loom

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Payments made under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility have passed €400 billion after €5.85 billion was paid to Germany and Slovakia.

The money was disbursed under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) — the main funding tool within the EU’s NextGenerationEU programme launched after the COVID-19 pandemic — and takes total RRF payments across the bloc to more than €400 billion, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

Germany received €4.6 billion in its third RRF payment. The measures linked to the funding include reforms to make public administration more efficient and digital, investments in energy-efficient building renovations, support for buying electric vehicles and expanding charging infrastructure, and funding for hydrogen research projects.

Germany has now received 80% of its €30.3 billion grant allocation, with 79% of milestones and targets in its national plan fulfilled.

Slovakia received €1.25 billion covering its sixth and seventh RRF payments. The funding supports reforms in pre-primary education, a central management system for state-controlled hospitals, and energy reforms including streamlined grid connections for renewable power and “go-to zones” for wind energy.

Slovakia has now received 81% of its €6.4 billion allocation, with 62% of milestones and targets in its national plan completed.

Deadlines for final payouts

Payments under the RRF are tied to the completion of agreed reforms and investments, with money released after milestones are met, the Commission said.

The RRF is due to conclude at the end of 2026, with EU countries required to complete remaining milestones by August 2026 and submit final payment requests by September 2026.