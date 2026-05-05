EU seeks founding members of drone alliance with Ukraine

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The European Commission has opened applications for founding members of a new EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance focused on drone and counter-drone technology.

The Commission said on Tuesday it had launched a call for expressions of interest to select organisations with experience in the EU and Ukrainian defence drone ecosystem.

Successful applicants will become the Alliance’s founding members and form its first Board.

The Drone Alliance will support the development of advanced drones and counter-drone technologies — systems designed to detect, disrupt or neutralise drones.

Applications open until 25 May 2026

The initiative follows a pledge announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her 2025 State of the European Union address, where she outlined measures to counter what she described as a growing threat from drone warfare, the Commission said.

It stressed that the Alliance would build on existing EU work including the Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030 and its Action Plan on Drone and Counter Drone Security.

The Alliance is expected to be launched in the coming months.