EU seeks solutions for greener, affordable neighbourhoods in €101m push

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The European Commission has opened a new funding call worth about €101 million to support projects to transform neighbourhoods across Europe under its New European Bauhaus (NEB) Facility.

The money is part of Horizon Europe, the EU’s research and innovation programme, and is intended for proposals linked to neighbourhood renewal and housing affordability, according to the Commission's release issued on Tuesday.

Projects selected for 2026 funding will be expected to fit one of three areas: linking the green transition with social inclusion and local democracy; circular and regenerative approaches for the built environment; or new funding approaches and business models for neighbourhood transformation.

Applications must be submitted by 1 December 2026 through the EU Funding and Tenders Portal.

What the NEB Facility is

The NEB Facility runs from 2025 to 2027 and is described as the first multiannual financial tool for the New European Bauhaus, the Commission said.

It has a total budget of around €360 million for research and innovation from Horizon Europe, with at least a similar level of investment expected from other EU programmes alongside national and private funding.