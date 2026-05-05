EU reforms competition rules amid technology shifts, geopolitical tensions

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The European Commission has published its 2025 report on competition policy, setting out legislative initiatives, policy developments and a selection of enforcement actions from the year.

The document is intended for citizens, businesses and the wider competition policy community, the Commission reported in a statement on Tuesday.

The report says the Commission continued a broad review of regulations and guidelines in 2025 amid geopolitical tensions and major technology changes.

The reviews are intended to keep EU competition rules — which govern how companies compete in the Single Market — “relevant and effective”, while also simplifying procedures and reducing costs for parties involved.

Submitted to EU institutions

The report has been submitted to the European Parliament, the Council, the European Economic and Social Committee, and the European Committee of the Regions, the Commission said.

The full report and an accompanying staff working document, which it said provides a sector-by-sector overview of policy developments and enforcement actions, have been published online alongside an infographic summarising key milestones reached in 2025.