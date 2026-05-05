Moldova’s EU energy integration pushes forward amid global crisis challenges

Credit: European Commission

The European Commission and the Republic of Moldova held their seventh High-Level Energy Dialogue in Brussels on Tuesday, discussing energy security and Moldova’s gradual integration into the European energy market.

The meeting was co-chaired by EU Energy and Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen and Moldova’s Minister of Energy Dorin Junghietu, with the Energy Community Secretariat also taking part, a European Commission statement informed.

Jørgensen said the world was facing “arguably the most severe energy crisis in its history” and described energy cooperation with Moldova as a shared priority as the country pursues EU membership.

Talks covered seasonal preparedness and energy security, reforms to electricity and gas markets, strategic infrastructure, and renewable energy and energy efficiency.

EU support and Moldova’s reform track

Participants reviewed Moldova’s progress on measures described as strengthening energy resilience and advancing reforms linked to its EU accession path, the update said.

The EU also reiterated political, technical and financial support for Moldova’s efforts to build a “secure, resilient and sustainable” energy system and deepen integration with Europe.

The High-Level Energy Dialogue began in 2021 and is used as a platform to coordinate EU–Moldova cooperation on energy issues.