EU slaps steep anti-dumping duties on Chinese adipic acid imports

Credit: Openverse

The EU has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties of between 29.1% and 42.3% on imports of adipic acid from China, after provisional duties were introduced in November.

The duties follow an investigation that found adipic acid from China was being imported into the EU at “dumped” prices — meaning sold below normal value — causing injury to EU producers, the European Commission declared on Tuesday.

EU adipic acid production is located in Germany, France and Italy and employs more than 1,100 people.

Imports worth €160 million

Adipic acid is mainly used to make Nylon 66 and polyester polyols, materials used across sectors including textiles, furniture, automotive, footwear and construction.

The overall value of EU imports of adipic acid from outside the bloc is €160 million, with €130 million of that imported from China.