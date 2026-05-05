EU condemns Iran strikes on Gulf allies, warns of nuclear risks

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The European Union has condemned what it described as unprovoked missile and drone strikes by Iran against its strategic partners in the Gulf.

The EU said it stood in solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and Oman, which it said had been affected by the strikes, according to a statement issued by the High Representative on behalf of the EU, and cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Iran should immediately cease the attacks and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region, the EU said, describing the strikes as a violation of international law.

It also referred to UN Security Council Resolution 2817 — a formal decision adopted by the United Nations’ top security body — and said it must be fully implemented.

Diplomatic efforts and nuclear concerns

Security in Europe and the Gulf was described as linked, with the EU saying it would continue engaging with partners in the region to contribute to de-escalation and regional stability, in its latest statement.

The EU said it was ready to contribute to diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and seek a lasting solution to end hostilities, prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and end what it called Iran’s destabilising activities.