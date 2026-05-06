Poverty risk higher in EU households with dependent children

People living in EU households with dependent children were more likely to be at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2025 than those without children.
Across the EU, 22.1% of people in households with dependent children were classed as at risk of poverty or social exclusion, compared with 19.8% of people living in households without dependent children, Eurostat informed on Wednesday.
Eurostat uses the term “at risk of poverty or social exclusion” — often shortened to AROPE — to capture people who are either at risk of poverty, severely materially and socially deprived, or living in a household with very low work intensity.
The highest AROPE rates among people living in households with dependent children were recorded in Spain at 29.9%, Romania at 29.4% and Bulgaria at 29.1%.
Wide differences across the EU
The lowest rates for people in households with dependent children were seen in Slovenia at 10.4%, the Netherlands at 11.7% and Cyprus at 12.2%, Eurostat reported.
In 16 of the EU’s 27 countries, the AROPE rate was higher for people living in households with dependent children than for those in households without dependent children.