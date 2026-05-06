NATO calls for higher defence budgets amid tensions ahead of summit

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska visited Athens on 4 and 5 May, giving a keynote speech at the Defence Exhibition Athens (DEFEA) and meeting senior Greek officials.

Shekerinska used her appearance at DEFEA — a defence industry conference and exhibition — to speak about the role of industry in supporting NATO’s security, the alliance reported in a release on Tuesday.

She said greater investment in defence was needed to keep NATO’s “deterrence and defence” strong and credible.

Shekerinska linked higher defence spending to increased transatlantic industrial cooperation, saying Allies needed to produce the military capabilities NATO requires.

Meetings with Greek ministers and Ankara summit focus

During the visit, Shekerinska met Greece’s Defence Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, NATO said.

She also attended a dinner hosted by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).

Shekerinska also referred to the agenda for the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara, where Allies are expected to review progress on higher defence spending, faster defence production and continued support for Ukraine.