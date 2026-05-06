Maritime aid ties EU and Senegal in Gulf of Guinea security push

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EU ministers have approved a €15 million package to support Senegal’s armed forces with non-lethal maritime equipment over the next three years.

The measure was adopted by the Council of the EU under the European Peace Facility, a European Union fund used to finance foreign and security policy actions, the Council announced on Tuesday.

The funding will run for 36 months and is intended to support Senegal’s Armed Forces within the framework of the Yaoundé Architecture, a regional security initiative focused on maritime co-operation in the Gulf of Guinea.

Equipment provided under the scheme will be aimed at strengthening the National Navy of Senegal in naval operations, naval education and naval command support.

The Council said the assistance would also reinforce Senegal’s co-operation with EU member states’ navies, including through the Coordinated Maritime Presence initiative, under which EU countries co-ordinate naval deployments in selected sea areas.

The measure is intended to protect Senegal’s sovereignty at sea and improve regional maritime security.

What is the European Peace Facility?

The European Peace Facility was set up in March 2021 to fund EU actions intended to prevent conflicts, preserve peace, and strengthen international security and stability, the Council said.

It allows the EU to finance efforts that strengthen the military and defence capacities of non-EU countries and regional or international organisations.