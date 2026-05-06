EU governments back Maltese judge in key court renewal decision

The Court of Justice of the EU. Credit: Curia.europa.eu

Member states have reappointed Maltese judge Eugène Buttigieg to the EU’s General Court.

The decision was taken by representatives of the governments of EU countries as part of a partial renewal of the court’s membership, after the terms of office of 26 judges expired on 31 August 2025, according to the Court of Justice of the European Union and the Council of the EU.

Buttigieg’s new term will run until 31 August 2031.

The reappointment will take effect on the date the decision is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

How judges are chosen

Judges of the General Court are appointed by common accord of member state governments after consultation with a panel that gives an opinion on candidates’ suitability, the Court of Justice of the European Union said.

It added that candidates are selected from individuals “whose independence is beyond doubt” and who have the ability required for appointment to high judicial office.