EU cities need more funding and clear action plans, experts warn

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Europe’s cities need a clearer EU action plan, simpler access to funding and a bigger role in shaping policy under the European Commission’s proposed EU Agenda for Cities, the European Economic and Social Committee has warned.

The committee — which advises EU institutions and includes representatives of employers, trade unions and other interest groups — said in a statement on Wednesday that cities were central to economic growth, social cohesion and the green and digital transitions.

Its opinion, adopted in April, backed the Commission’s overall direction but said the proposal lacked concrete measures and could fall short of its goals, according to EU is facing a ‘scaling gap’ — EESC debate calls for reform in innovation-to-market pipeline.

“Cities are where Europe’s policies become reality,” rapporteur Florian Marin said, adding that “clear action, proper funding and real involvement of local actors” were needed.

The EESC called for a more practical framework for cities of all sizes to deal with issues including climate change, housing shortages, inequality and labour gaps.

It recommended an action plan setting out responsibilities, timelines and measurable results, and urged permanent cooperation between EU, national and local levels so cities and organised civil society can contribute from an early stage.d

Funding and housing pressures

Access to EU funding remains a major challenge, particularly for smaller cities, and financing should be more predictable and easier to access — including allowing cities to apply directly for EU funds — the EESC said.

It also recommended creating a dedicated European fund for urban projects and providing stronger technical support for local authorities, while improving coordination between existing programmes to avoid confusion and gaps.

On housing, it called for a stronger European framework to ensure access to affordable and adequate homes, and said housing should be treated as a social need rather than only a market issue.

The committee warned that rising inequality — including the financialisation of housing and land — was undermining liveability, and called for measures to limit speculation, regulate short-term rentals and support non-profit and cooperative housing models.

It also urged involving employers, trade unions and civil society groups throughout the policy process, and suggested tools such as local forums and panels to support citizen participation.

Cities face growing climate risks including heatwaves and pollution, and should receive more support for green infrastructure such as parks, water management and nature-based solutions, the EESC concluded.