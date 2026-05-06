EU celebrates 50 years of diplomatic presence in Canada

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has marked 50 years of the European Union’s diplomatic presence in Canada, describing the relationship as “one of the closest partnerships in the world.”

In a video message, von der Leyen said Canada and Europe share languages, culture and a common history, and said the two sides were “more close than ever”, the Commission reported on Wednesday.

She said both face challenges including wars, a global energy crisis and “new fractures in old alliances.”

Von der Leyen said two-way trade between the EU and Canada has grown by 73% since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the EU’s free trade agreement with Canada.

Trade and defence ties

Canada became the first non-European country to join the EU’s SAFE defence initiative last year, von der Leyen said in the message.

She also stated the partnership was reaffirmed at an EU–Canada summit in Brussels last year, and that she hopes to return to Canada this autumn.