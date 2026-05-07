Bosnia and Herzegovina urged to boost defence reforms in NATO discussions

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska met the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Brussels on Wednesday as the country’s leaders also joined a meeting of the North Atlantic Council.

Shekerinska told the Presidency that NATO remained committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina and linked stability in the Western Balkans to security across the wider Euro-Atlantic area, the alliance press service reported.

NATO said the talks included a “high-level dialogue” and came as it maintains an enhanced presence in Sarajevo, where it supports cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Reform plans and defence support

NATO said it was ready to strengthen cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina, building on the country’s first “Individually Tailored Partnership Programme” adopted last year — a framework for agreed political dialogue and practical cooperation.

Shekerinska stated that further progress would depend on reforms led by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s authorities, including a higher budget to support the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

NATO also reiterated its support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and said it continued to back the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic paths.