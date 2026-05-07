EU–Turkey talks grapple with migration, security and regional recovery

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica met with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Credit: Dubravka Šuica on X

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica travelled to Ankara on Wednesday for talks on EU–Turkey cooperation and shared priorities across the wider Mediterranean region.

Šuica met with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, and Minister of Interior Mustafa Çiftçi, the European Commission informed.

Migration, security and possible “triangular cooperation” under the EU’s Pact for the Mediterranean were among the topics on the agenda.

Triangular cooperation refers to joint work involving the EU, Turkey and other partners on areas such as energy, connectivity and investment.

Gaza and Syria also on agenda

Šuica also discussed support, recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, as well as a “peaceful and genuinely inclusive transition” and socio-economic recovery in Syria, the Commission said.